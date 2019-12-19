Market Overview

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly $0.12 per Share Dividend

Globe Newswire  
December 19, 2019 7:00am   Comments
GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on October 23, 2019, a cash dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on December 31, 2019. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2020.

Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
(516) 444-3400
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

