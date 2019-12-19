Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

December 19, 2019 at 14.00 (CET +1)

Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2020

Espoo, Finland - In this stock exchange release Nokia provides its financial calendar for 2020, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.

Planned publication dates for Nokia's financial reports in 2020:

report for Q4 2019 and full year 2019: February 6, 2020;

report for Q1 2020: April 30, 2020;

report for Q2 2020 and half-year 2020: July 31, 2020; and

report for Q3 2020 and January-September 2020: October 29, 2020.

Publication of "Nokia in 2019"

Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2019" annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, in week 10 of 2020.

Nokia's Annual General Meeting

Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2020 is planned to be held on April 8, 2020.

