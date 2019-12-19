Wolters Kluwer to Divest Belgian Training Assets

December 18, 2019 – Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory announces that it has reached a binding agreement to sell its Belgian training assets to NCOI Group, the largest privately owned company in the Dutch education and training market.

In Belgium, Wolters Kluwer intends to build on its position in professional information solutions, software, and services for the Legal & Regulatory, Tax & Accounting, and Health & Safety (HSE) segments, continuing to serve customers with leading solutions in these areas. Paul De Ridder, Managing Director Legal & Regulatory Belgium: "The divestment will provide greater focus and allow us to invest in further developing our market-leading digital information solutions and software applications for lawyers, accountants, and HSE professionals."

The Belgian training business (Kluwer Opleidingen / Kluwer Formations) will become part of NCOI Group, who can leverage their market leadership position and extensive high-quality education and training, including state-of-the-art digital learning platforms, to further advance the offering of Kluwer Opleidingen / Kluwer Formations.

Robert van Zanten, CEO NCOI Group: "It is our mission to make Life Long Learning possible for every professional in the Benelux. We have high respect for Wolters Kluwer's training offerings and expertise, and we are committed to continued investment and growth of the Belgium education and training market. Kluwer Opleidingen customers can be ensured that they will continue to experience the highest level of quality and service."

The Belgian training business recorded revenues of €13 million in 2018 and employs 46 people. Wolters Kluwer will now conduct its employee information process in accordance with Belgian legal requirements.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 18,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

