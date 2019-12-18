Market Overview

Par Pacific Holdings to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2020

Globe Newswire  
December 18, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) ("Par Pacific") today announced that William Pate, President & Chief Executive Officer, will attend the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2020 in Miami, FL on January 8, 2020.  Mr. Pate will participate in a panel discussion and 1x1 meetings. 

About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy and infrastructure businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop energy and infrastructure businesses in logistically complex markets.  Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations.  In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 33 retail locations.  Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

For more information contact:
Suneel Mandava
Senior Vice President, Finance
(713) 969-2136
smandava@parpacific.com 


 

