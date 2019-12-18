RF Industries Reports Sales Growth of 57% for the Fourth Quarter and 10% for the Fiscal 2019 Full Year Compared to Last Year

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights:

Net sales increased 57% year over year to $15.5 million

Net income increased 70% year over year to $782,000, or $0.08 per diluted share

Declared $0.02 per share dividend, the Company's 38th consecutive quarterly dividend

Fiscal 2019 Highlights:

Net sales increased 10% year over year to $55.3 million

Net income of $3.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share

Acquired C Enterprises on March 15, 2019

RF Connector Segment sales increased 16% year-over-year

Robert Dawson, President and CEO of RF Industries, commented:

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter with sales growth of 57% over the fourth quarter of last year, reflecting the continued progress we are making in the multi-year transformation of our business. During the fiscal year, we steadily grew our core distribution business, while also completing a successful acquisition that broadened and strengthened our product offering for the telecom, data center, and wireless markets. As we move into fiscal 2020, we continue to put the pieces in place to further build a platform for continued growth, including our recent acquisition of Schroff Technologies International and the addition of talent to our leadership team. Finally, we remain focused on our long-term growth plan of reaching $100 million in sales."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 were $15.5 million, consistent with the preceding third quarter, and an increase of 57%, or $5.6 million, compared to $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The year-over-year increase in net sales reflects sales contribution from the Company's acquisition of C Enterprises, as well as growth in both its traditional run rate business and its project work in the OEM and wireless carrier markets.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $4.1 million, compared to $4.3 million in the preceding third quarter, and an increase of 40%, or $1.2 million, compared to $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Gross margins were 27% of net sales, compared to 30% of net sales in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter primarily due to product mix at the Custom Cabling segment as well as increased wages for the Company's production team.

Selling and general expenses increased $1.1 million to $2.7 million (17% of sales) compared to $1.6 million (16% of net sales) in the fourth quarter last year primarily due to the absorption of the additional selling and general expenses of newly acquired C Enterprises.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $782,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the preceding third quarter, and up 70% compared to $460,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Fiscal 2019 Full Year Results

Net sales in fiscal 2019 were $55.3 million, an increase of 10%, or $5.1 million, compared to $50.2 million in fiscal 2018, which included the largest series of orders in Company history.

Gross profit for fiscal 2019 was $15.6 million, compared to $17.1 million for fiscal 2018. Gross margins were 28% of net sales compared to 34% of net sales in fiscal 2018 primarily due to product mix at the Custom Cabling segment as well as increased wages for the Company's production team.

Selling and general expenses for fiscal 2019 increased to $9.7 million (18% of sales), compared to $8.2 million (16% of sales) for fiscal 2018. The increase in selling and general expenses was primarily due to the absorption of the selling and general expenses of the newly acquired C Enterprises.

Net income for fiscal 2019 was $3.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in fiscal 2018.

Balance Sheet Data; Dividends

At October 31, 2019, the Company reported working capital of $27.6 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $12.5 million, a current ratio of 5.5-to-1 and no outstanding debt. Cash and accounts receivable increased during the year by $4.1 million or 20% over prior year end.

At its December 13, 2019 meeting, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on January 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2019.

Cash dividends are made at the discretion of the Board of Directors, subject to applicable laws, and depend on a number of factors, including the Company's financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements, plans for future acquisitions, contractual restrictions, general business conditions and other factors considered relevant by our Board of Directors.

Conference Call and Webcast

Forward-Looking Statements

RF INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 15,541 $ 9,893 $ 55,325 $ 50,196 Cost of sales 11,409 6,941 39,688 33,096 Gross profit 4,132 2,952 15,637 17,100 Operating expenses: Engineering 435 259 1,468 1,480 Selling and general 2,662 1,580 9,710 8,173 Total operating expenses 3,097 1,839 11,178 9,653 Operating income 1,035 1,113 4,459 7,447 Other income 23 28 98 47 Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 1,058 1,141 4,557 7,494 Provision for income taxes 276 224 1,036 1,468 Income from continuing operations 782 917 3,521 6,026 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -- (457 ) -- (180 ) Net income $ 782 $ 460 $ 3,521 $ 5,846 Earnings per share - Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.38 $ 0.66 Discontinued operations -- (0.05 ) -- (0.02 ) Net income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.38 $ 0.64 Earnings per share - Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 Discontinued operations -- (0.04 ) -- (0.02 ) Net income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.36 $ 0.61 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,405,627 9,283,620 9,358,836 9,105,406 Diluted 9,869,531 9,876,397 9,854,604 9,593,066





RF INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Oct. 31, Oct. 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,540 $ 16,334 Trade accounts receivable, net 12,190 4,255 Inventories, net 8,245 7,113 Other current assets 685 828 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 33,660 28,530 Property and equipment, net 839 559 Goodwill 1,340 1,340 Amortizable intangible assets, net 1,092 1,367 Non-amortizable intangible assets 657 657 Other assets 112 49 TOTAL ASSETS $ 37,700 $ 32,502 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 2,406 $ 1,342 Accrued expenses 3,653 3,377 Income Taxes Payable 21 -- TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 6,080 4,719 Other long-term liabilities 87 -- TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,167 4,719 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, authorized 20,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 9,462,267 and 9,291,201 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018, respectively 95 93 Additional paid-in capital 21,949 20,974 Retained earnings 9,489 6,716 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 31,533 27,783

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 37,700 $ 32,502



