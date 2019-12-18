ConnectWise Announces Updates to Executive Leadership Team

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced updates to its executive leadership structure and team.



"In late October, ConnectWise announced some transformational moves, including our acquisitions of Continuum and ITBoost, that will position us to become the leading technology and services platform for TSPs. Now, I am excited to announce the leadership structure that will help us execute on that strategy," said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. "This is an extraordinary team, one that represents the legacy ConnectWise and Continuum businesses, as well as respected leaders from outside who bring a fresh perspective. With these updates to the team, I am incredibly optimistic about our company going into 2020 and beyond."

The following are effective immediately:

Geoffrey Willison has been named chief operating officer (COO) . Geoffrey was formerly chief financial officer (CFO) at Continuum, acquired by ConnectWise in October. He brings an extensive background in corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and global corporate strategy. Prior to joining Continuum, Geoffrey was CEO at Valore, and served as COO and president of student marketing company Edvisors.

Brad Surminsky has been named chief financial officer (CFO). Brad brings more than 25 years of financial leadership to the position, along with extensive merger and acquisition experience with multiple private equity-backed, public and private companies. He previously served as CFO at D+H, ADP, ACNielsen Canada, and CentralSquare Technologies.

Clint Maddox has been named chief revenue officer (CRO). Clint was formerly vice president, global partners, Broadcom Inc. Clint has more than 25 years of technology leadership experience, including 15 years in the service provider market, and has been serving as a strategic advisor to ConnectWise since July of this year.

Steve Cochran has been named chief technology officer (CTO). Steve has more than 30 years of experience leading technology transformation and operational excellence at companies such as Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), OpenText/GXS, Innovis, Adaptec, Real3D, Lockheed Martin and General Electric. Steve was most recently the CTO at GHX, a former Thoma Bravo portfolio company. During his tenure there, Steve architected the strategy, development, and migration of the company's core assets and customers to the AWS public cloud, profoundly transforming that company.

All four will report directly to CEO Jason Magee.

The rest of the ConnectWise leadership team remains in place. That team includes Chief Product Officer Jeff Bishop, Chief Talent Officer Jennifer Locklear, and Senior Vice President of Marketing Scott Marshall. As part of the new organizational structure, Steve Farnan, Senior Vice President of North America Sales, and Gregg Lalle, Senior Vice President of International Sales and Strategy, and the Continuum sales leaders will now report to CRO Clint Maddox. Chief Customer Officer Craig Fulton will now report to COO Geoffrey Willison.

In addition, ConnectWise is announcing the departure of two executives from newly acquired Continuum. Robert (Bob) Kocis, who had served as Continuum's CRO since 2016, has chosen to move on to a new opportunity at the end of this year. Additionally, Tasos Tsolakis, Continuum's senior vice president of global service delivery since 2017, chose to step down from his position earlier this month. Going forward, his team will report to ConnectWise COO Geoffrey Willison.

Said Magee: "Both Bob and Tasos played significant roles in Continuum's success during their tenure. Bob was instrumental in delivering a world class sales organization and partner experience, while Tasos built an enormously successful and scalable services delivery organization that is now positioned for growth and expansion as part of the larger plan with ConnectWise. Their collective efforts have helped set ConnectWise up for future success, and we thank them for their invaluable contributions and wish them nothing but the best."

