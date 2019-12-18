SpeedNews Brings Two Top Aerospace & Aviation Events to Beverly Hills, CA in Spring 2020

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network's SpeedNews Conferences , the world's leading developer of aerospace and aviation information-sharing events, today announced two Spring 2020 Conferences for global aerospace and aviation leaders, executives and decision makers. The consecutive events, to be held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA, will provide these leaders with targeted industry information, market briefings, forecasts and professional networking opportunities.



The SpeedNews 10th Annual Aerospace Raw Materials & Manufacturers Supply Chain Conference (RMC) , to be held Monday, March 9, 2020, is designed for executives in the global commercial aviation and aerospace markets. Industry experts and insiders will cover topics of interest for equipment OEMs, sub-tier manufacturers, material and parts suppliers, supply chain executives, market analysts, and investment bankers. Subjects to be covered include market outlook and developments, the business environment, material and parts supply chain, and the impact of new materials challenging traditional material technologies. For more information or to register, click here .

The SpeedNews 34th Annual Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference (ASC) will take place immediately following RMC on Monday-Wednesday, March 9-11, 2020. ASC will unite equipment manufacturers, material suppliers, aviation analysts, financial institutions, and marketing executives to discuss the jetliner ecosystem. During the event, presenters representing aircraft and engine manufacturers will offer status reports on product strategies, market developments, outlook for suppliers, while experts provide production and delivery forecasts and review the current status of the industry. Supply chain management, aircraft connectivity and data solutions, maintenance, mergers and acquisition will also be addressed. For more information or to register, click here .

A special networking cocktail reception will be held on the evening of March 9, 2020 for Delegates of both Conferences. ASC also includes presentation of the 6th Annual Gilbert W. Speed Award, recognizing outstanding leadership and collaboration across the global aerospace and defense supply chain. The award honors Speed's legacy as founder of SpeedNews, the aviation industry's newsletter of record, in 1979, and of its annual Suppliers Conference in 1987. Previous award winners include David P. Storch, Chairman & CEO of AAR; Scott A. Smith, President of AMI Metals; Jim Downey, Co-Founder of EnCore Aerospace; Stephen E. Gill, Chairman & CEO of The Gill Corporation; and Charles G. Hutter, Founder & Inventor of Click Bond.

Scheduled speakers at RMC and ASC include representatives from the following organizations:

AeroDynamic Advisory

Airbus

Argus Media

Avolon

BofA - Merrill Lynch Global Research

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft

Canaccord Genuity

CFM International

Charles Edwards Management Consulting

Citibank

Collins Aerospace

Constellium

Counterpoint Market Intelligence

Eaton

Embraer

Gogo

Henkel

Honeywell Aerospace

Huntsman Advanced Materials

ICF

Lazard

Lufthansa Technik

MUFG Bank

NAVEO Consultancy

PCC Metals Group

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Safran USA

Siemens Digital Industries Software

Teal Group

Thales

The Lundquist Group

Toray Composite Materials America

United Airlines

To purchase a Sponsorship or Advertising Package to promote a company on-site at the Conferences, contact Joanna Speed, Managing Director, A&D Conferences, at +1-310-857-7691 or jspeed@speednews.com . On Twitter, follow @speednewsconf ( https://twitter.com/speednewsconf ). For information about all SpeedNews events, visit http://speednews.com/all/conference .



ABOUT SPEEDNEWS CONFERENCES

For over 30 years, SpeedNews Conferences have delivered an array of information to the aviation industry that is unmatched in its quality and depth to stakeholders in commercial, defense, business and general aviation, aerospace manufacturing, raw materials, and M&A.

SpeedNews Conferences is the world's most prominent developer of aerospace and aviation information sharing events providing global aerospace and aviation leaders, executives, and decision makers with targeted industry information, data, updates, forecasts, and professional networking opportunities.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Aviation Week Network, the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world, is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joanna Speed, Managing Director, A&D Conferences

+1-310-857-7691 / jspeed@speednews.com

@speednewsconf

Facebook.com/SpeedNews

linkedin.com/in/joanna-speed-3279153