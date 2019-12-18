Digital Development Partners Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Black Bird Potentials Inc.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC:DGDM) announced on December 13, 2019, that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Black Bird Potentials Inc., a Montana-licensed industrial hemp grower and a manufacturer and distributor of CBD products under its "Grizzly Creek Naturals" label.



Further information concerning Black Bird Potentials is available on the SEC's EDGAR system at

www.sec.gov//cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=black+bird&owner=exclude&action=getcompany.

Digital Development Partners and Black Bird Potentials are aware of no impediment to closing the acquisition transaction by the end of January 2020.

About Black Bird Potentials Inc.

Founded in October 2018, Black Bird Potentials manufactures and sells CBD products, including CBD Oils and CBD-infused personal care products. In addition, Black Bird Potentials is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. Black Bird Potentials is the exclusive U.S. distributor for MiteXstream, a pesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants. EPA approval of MiteXstream is expected in the summer of 2020.

About Digital Development Partners, Inc.

Digital Development Partners, Inc. has, for the past four years, been seeking to acquire a suitable going business.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC' website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact: William E. Sluss 626-581-3335