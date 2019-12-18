Moffitt Cancer Center Named 2019 Top Hospital for Diversity by BlackDoctor.org

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Moffitt Cancer Center is a Top Hospital for Diversity by BlackDoctor.org – the leading health and wellness destination for African Americans. The online resource recognizes institutions across the United States for their ongoing commitment to delivering quality care at the highest level while promoting equity and inclusion in operations, programs, services and staffing.

"It is a tremendous honor for us to be recognized again this year as it validates our ongoing commitment to integrating diversity into our health care delivery," said Moffitt President and CEO Alan List, M.D. "We understand the need for creating an inclusive environment, making us more equipped to support our patients and the community and I applaud the Moffitt Diversity team and all of those who work with them for achieving this wonderful recognition."

Executives, experts and editors at BlackDoctor.org evaluated several critical areas of assessment when announcing this year's list, including:

Recognition of the institution among and by other leading hospitals

Commitment to the American Hospital Association's Equity of Care Pledge

Recognized delivery of quality health care services

Inclusive and diverse clinical and administrative staff

People of color and women represented at the highest levels, including the board of directors and senior-level executives

Culturally competent medical and professional staff

Significant investment and profile in community health programs and initiatives

The honor from BlackDoctor.org is the newest among several recent accolades recognizing Moffitt's commitment to diversity.

The cancer center was recently named to DiversityInc's Top Hospitals & Health Systems List for the third year in a row and was designated a 2018 Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Moffitt was also named one of the Top 10 Nonprofit Companies for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives and recognized by the American Hospital Association as an Equity of Care Honoree. The cancer center received the National Organization on Disability Leading Disability Employer Seal. Moffitt is among the top 10 U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings.

"Our 19 million-plus audience places great importance upon cultural competency and sensitivity when it comes to the entire healthcare delivery system," said BlackDoctor.org CEO Reginald Ward. "Our users have expressed a strong desire for us to point them in the right direction to providers and companies that excel in these areas and organizations who are working hard to see that everyone is treated fairly, regardless of race or creed, are highlighted here. This important list is our means of recognizing the best institutions, while also paying homage to those values."

BlackDoctor.org's full list of recognized hospitals can be downloaded here.

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt is a Top 10 cancer hospital and has been nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report since 1999. Moffitt's expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 6,500 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.4 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

