NostalgiaCon and iHeartMedia Miami Join Forces to Bring NostalgiaCon Miami '80s Pop Culture Convention to South Florida

This multifaceted partnership features marketing, media, and sponsorship collaborations

Enrique Santos, Chairman and CCO of iHeart Latino, will Chair the event's National Advisory Board

NostalgiaCon Miami ‘80s pop culture convention will take place April 25-26, 2020

In addition to concerts, the all-inclusive passes also feature celebrity meet and greets and panels

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NostalgiaCon, LLC, producers of decade-specific conventions for fans of retro-pop culture, and iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the United States, are joining forces to bring the NostalgiaCon Miami ‘80s pop culture convention to South Florida. The second NostalgiaCon convention (www.NostalgiaConMiami.com) is taking place April 25-26 at the MANA Convention Center in Miami's Wynwood arts district.

As the presenting partner of NostalgiaCon Miami, iHeartMedia will leverage its nine South Florida market-leading iconic multiplatform stations and brands Y-100; TU 94.9; 93.9 MIA; 103.5 The BEAT; BIG 105.9 Miami; NewsRadio 610 WIOD; 940 WINZ Miami Sports; The Bull 104.7; and Throwback Miami, to promote and market the convention to millions of fans across the region. iHeartMedia Miami represents all of the musical genres, multicultural, and cross-generational audiences that are passionate about ‘80s pop culture.

iHeartMedia's participation includes sponsorship collaborations for branded activations, VIP fan experiences, contests, giveaways, and grassroots promotions. Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino, will serve as the chair of the convention's national advisory board.

"This partnership turbo-charges NostalgiaCon Miami, immediately elevating our show's stature and content offering for the benefit of our fans, sponsors, performers, celebrities, and exhibitors," said NostalgiaCon CEO Manny Ruiz. "The fact our convention features major music concerts with original ‘80s artists as a vital component of the show makes it even more strategic to have a presenting partner like iHeartMedia on board."

NostalgiaCon Miami is a decade takeover show for the fans of ‘80s music, icons, legends, toys, cars, collections, and much more. With Wynwood as its canvas, the second annual "comic-con" of retro pop culture festivals will feature a jam-packed weekend of music acts representing all the genres of the ‘80s, film and TV show reunions, exhibitors and collectors, exclusive merchandise, panels, cosplay, arcade gaming, classic ‘80s cars, and other surprises. (Early Bird passes to NostalgiaCon Miami can be purchased at www.NostalgiaConMiami.com now through January 1, 2020).

An All-Inclusive Experience

NostalgiaCon passes are all-inclusive of various experiences and exhibitions that prominently feature music concerts with original artists representing different ‘80s genres. In addition to concerts, the all-inclusive passes also feature celebrity meet and greets and panels. At NostalgiaCon's pilot show in Anaheim earlier this year, fans enjoyed performances by ABC, The Motels, The Sugarhill Gang, Doug E Fresh, Tony Lewis of The Outfield, Dokken, and others. The first ever event included appearances by ‘80s icons Christopher Lloyd, Val Kilmer, Cary Elwes, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Catherine Bach, John Schneider, Claudia Wells, Steve Guttenberg, and many more.

Early Bird Passes and Sponsorship Information

To purchase a Saturday, Sunday, or weekend pass, visit the show's website at www.NostalgiaConMiami.com . To sponsor or exhibit at the event, email sponsorships@nostalgiacon.org .

Follow NostalgiaCon Miami on Social Media

Fans of NostalgiaCon Miami may follow all of the event's latest news on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @NostalgiaCon80s. Fans can also subscribe to the event's newsletter online on the NostalgiaCon Miami website.

