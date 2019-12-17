Market Overview

NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

Globe Newswire  
December 17, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:

J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum
Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7:50 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA's presentation at this event, available on the NVIDIA website at investor.nvidia.com. Replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.  

For further information, contact:
Simona Jankowski   Robert Sherbin
Investor Relations   Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation   NVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com   rsherbin@nvidia.com

© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

