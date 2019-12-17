Atlantic Healthcare to Present at the Biotech Showcase

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Healthcare plc ("Atlantic Healthcare" or "Company"), a specialist pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercialising therapeutics that address unmet patient needs and rare diseases, today announces it will present at the Biotech Showcase conference, held in San Francisco from January 13-15, 2020.



Atlantic Healthcare owns exclusive worldwide rights to a blended pipeline targeting multiple gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and patient groups, comprising Phase 2 and Phase 3 ready programmes, with a potential to establish new classes of treatments. These include alicaforsen, a validated anti-inflammatory approach via down regulation of cell trafficking, and renzapride: a validated approach for treating GI motility disorders.

The Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference, providing private, small- and mid-cap biotech companies an opportunity to present and meet with investors and biopharmaceutical executives.

It is being held January 13-15, alongside the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Atlantic Healthcare's presentation of the company and its investor highlights will take place at 4:45 pm PT on Tuesday January 14 at the Hilton San Francisco, Union Square.

If you would like to meet with the Atlantic team please send an email to investors@atlantichc.com.

About Atlantic Healthcare

Atlantic Healthcare plc is focused on acquiring, developing and commercialising therapeutics that can address unmet needs of patients who are managed by healthcare professionals in hospital and specialist care environments. The Company owns the exclusive worldwide rights to alicaforsen, a novel antisense drug. Recently, it also acquired the global rights to renzapride, which has the potential to address the unmet needs of multiple patient groups with gastrointestinal motility disorders.

Atlantic Healthcare intends to commercialise its products in Europe and the U.S. using a specialist sales team targeting healthcare professionals based in hospitals and specialist care centres. The Company plans to partner with established pharmaceutical companies to commercialise its products in the rest of the world.

The Company is led by an experienced international Board and Leadership Team, with deep roots and a proven track record in the pharmaceutical industry.

For more information please contact:

Atlantic Healthcare

James Hansord

+44 1799 619 414

james.hansord@atlantichc.com

Investor Relations and Media

LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos

+41 79 367 62 54

chris@lifesciadvisors.com