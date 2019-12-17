Stella-Jones Inc. Announces the Appointment of Silvana Travaglini as Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ) ("Stella-Jones" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Silvana Travaglini as Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 13, 2020.



Ms. Travaglini joins Stella-Jones with broad experience as a senior financial professional, having most recently served as the Treasurer and Vice-president, Investor Relations (2017-2019) and Vice-President and Chief Accounting Officer (2011-2017) of Resolute Forest Products Inc., a publicly traded global pulp, paper, tissue and wood products manufacturer. Her earlier experience included roles as Vice-President and Corporate Controller at Société Générale de Financement du Québec, Manager of Group Accounting at Canadian Pacific Limited and Senior Auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

A Chartered Professional Accountant, Ms. Travaglini holds both a graduate diploma in Public Accountancy and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accountancy and Finance) from McGill University. She will manage the Company's financial and fiscal operations and provide leadership in business planning, budgeting and accounting, as well as financial reporting and investor relations.

"Silvana is an accomplished financial leader with a demonstrated capacity to provide strategic direction in complex and changing environments. A results-oriented and collaborative individual, we look forward to having her join our team in the new year," commented Eric Vachon, Stella-Jones' President and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America's railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and the continent's electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.