TCBI, INST, CBPX, and CARO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TCBI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Texas Capital's agreement to be acquired by Independent Bank Group, Inc. Shareholders of Texas Capital will receive 1.0311 shares of Independent Bank Group for each share of Texas Capital owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-texas-capital-bancshares-inc .

Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Instructure's agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, LLC. Shareholders of Instructure will receive $47.60 in cash for each share of Instructure owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-instructure-inc .

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: CBPX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Continental Building Product's agreement to be acquired by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. Shareholders of Continental Building Products will receive $37.00 in cash for each share of Continental Building Products owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-continental-building-products-inc .

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CM: CARO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Carolina Financial's agreement to be acquired by United Bankshares, Inc. Shareholders of Carolina Finanial will receive 1.13 shares of United Bankshares for each share of Carolina Financial owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carolina-financial-corporation .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: