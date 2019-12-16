Market Overview

CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.225 per Share

Globe Newswire  
December 16, 2019 6:22pm   Comments
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.225 per common share. The current quarterly dividend is payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2019. The Company intends to pay the dividend on or about January 15, 2020.

About CareTrust REIT﻿﻿

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

Contact:
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
(949) 542-3130
ir@caretrustreit.com

