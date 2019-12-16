GSI Technology to Attend 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT), a leading provider of memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of the Gemini Associative Processing Unit (APU), a memory-centric artificial intelligence processor, announced today that Mr. Lee Lean Shu, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Didier Lasserre, Vice President Sales and Investor Relations, will attend the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. GSI's presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:10 P.M Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 14th. Mr. Shu and Mr. Lasserre will host one-on-one meetings the same day.



A live webcast of the presentation and a copy of the Company's presentation will be available on-line on the Company's website at www.gsitechnology.com , where an online archive will also be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation. Interested investors should contact their Needham sales representative to secure a meeting time.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and Gemini, the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com .

