CAPREIT Announces December 2019 Distribution

Globe Newswire  
December 16, 2019 5:25pm   Comments
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its December 2019 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.11500 per Unit (or $1.38 on an annualized basis). The December distribution will be payable on January 15, 2020 to Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT ("CAPREIT") is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts managing approximately 64,000 residential rental apartment and townhouse suites and manufactured home community sites in major urban centres across Canada, the Netherlands, and Ireland. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 93%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein,
Chairman
(416) 861-5788		 CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney,
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404		 CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer,
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771

