Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Infosys Limited (INFY) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Application Deadline Approaching

Globe Newswire  
December 14, 2019 2:00pm   Comments
Share:

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit a loss form now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. The December 23, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action pending against the company is fast approaching.

Class Period:Â July 7, 2018 - Oct. 20, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:Â Dec. 23, 2019
Sigh Up Now:Â www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/INFY
Contact An Attorney Immediately:Â INFY@hbsslaw.com
Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  844-916-0895

Infosys Limited (INFY) Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges Defendants misstated Infosys's true revenues by engaging in improper revenue recognition practices. The Complaint further alleges that the CEO evaded reviews and approvals of large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny, and that management pressured the Company's finance team to conceal information from auditors and the Board of Directors.

On October 21, 2019, Reuters reported the Company received whistleblower complaints alleging "unethical practices" by certain executives to boost short-term revenue and profits, in violation of generally accepted accounting principles.

This news drove the price of INFY shares sharply lower during intraday trading on October 21, 2019.Â 

"We are focused on investors' losses and whether Infosys's senior management cooked the books," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of INFY and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Infosys should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email INFY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each dayâ€™s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo