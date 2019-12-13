SAE Institute Students Raise Money for Local Make-A-Wish® Foundation

Nashville, TN, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAE Institute Nashville's Entertainment Business Program is proud to announce the launch of Stream-A-Wish in partnership with Make-A-Wish® Middle Tennessee ("Make-A-Wish"). Stream-A-Wish is a student-centered, project-based initiative being undertaken by students from SAE Institute's Entertainment Business program. Entertainment Business students were tasked with developing and executing a business model as a final keystone project prior to graduation. With support from SAE Institute instructors, students leveraged their entrepreneurship skills and presented their Stream-A-Wish campaign to the local non-profit foundation, Make-A-Wish® Middle Tennessee, which also caught the interest from Spotify, TuneCore, and Entertainment Relations executives from Regions and Legends Banks to support the initiative.

Chicago-based singer and songwriter, Brye Sebring, recorded her single "Wonder" at SAE Institute Nashville, to support the Stream-A-Wish initiative. "Wonder" was recorded, mixed, and produced on campus by Audio Student, Kailey Wells, and Entertainment Business Instructor, Zak Jablow. The single was released to all available streaming platforms on December 6, and has already raised over $1,300.

The students pitched their Stream-A-Wish campaign in an effort to receive 1 million streams of their single, "Wonder" by December 2020, and in return, raise $31,000 for the foundation. "The students have worked inside and outside of the classroom to ensure the impact of Stream-A-Wish is felt across the city. They leave nothing on the table," said Entertainment Business Instructor Zak Jablow. "What these students get out of this course is just so cool, and something they should be extremely proud of. It's an experience they can carry with them into the field. I couldn't be any prouder of my colleagues, and what my students have achieved from being part of the Entertainment Business program here at SAE Institute Nashville."

The Entertainment Business program at SAE Institute Nashville teaches students business fundamentals of the music industry in marketing, artist development, entertainment management, entrepreneurship, event planning, and industry best practices. "This keystone project and Make-A-Wish® Middle Tennessee partnership encompasses everything that supports SAE Institute's student-centered active education approach to teaching," said Entertainment Business Program Chair, Anthony Corder. "This is a real-life application of our curriculum and collaboration between the Audio and Entertainment Business programs. In an industry built on relationships, one of our biggest focal points is encouraging the students to invest in themselves and the community."

You can make a difference this year and support the Stream-A-Wish initiative by listening to "Wonder" now available on Spotify via this link. One stream is one more step towards granting a Wish Kid their holiday wishes this year. All proceeds will go towards Make-A-Wish® Middle Tennessee. To learn more about SAE Institute Nashville and the Entertainment Business Program visit usa.sae.edu. SAE Institute is currently enrolling for classes starting January 21, 2020.





About SAE Institute

SAE Institute provides aspiring creative media professionals with a foundation of practical theory and valuable hands-on training in their chosen areas of concentration. Under the guidance of industry-experienced faculty, students gain the essential experience they need for entry-level jobs in the creative media industry. Students are supported in their job searches by SAE Institute's international network of alumni, many of who are leaders in the music, film, game arts, and live performance arenas. SAE Institute offers accredited programs in Audio, Film, Games, and Music Business focused on preparing students for employment in the creative media industry upon graduation. SAE Expression College is a subsidiary of SAE Institute Group, Inc., which is a part of Navitas Pty Ltd. Learn more at usa.sae.edu.

About Navitas Pty Ltd

Navitas is an Australian global education leader, providing pre-university and university programs, English language courses, migrant education and settlement services, creative media education, student recruitment, professional development, and corporate training services to more than 80,000 students across a network of over 120 colleges and campuses in 31 countries. Learn more at Navitas.com.

Attachment

Jeffrey Baker SAE Institute North America 646-355-1804 j.baker@sae.edu