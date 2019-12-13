Market Overview

American Overseas Group Limited Announces Dividend on its Class B Preference Shares

Globe Newswire  
December 13, 2019
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX:AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) ("AOG" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors of its operating subsidiary, American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited ("AORE"), declared a dividend on its Class B preference shares of $1,569.00 per Class B preference share.  The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2019 to Class B preference shareholders of record on December 9, 2019.   

Information About the Company
American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom.  Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services.  More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com

SOURCE: American Overseas Group Limited
