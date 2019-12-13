Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jorge Sanguin as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company, effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Sanguin will succeed Mr. Leon Hardy, who was appointed COO on July 22, 2019.

On August 14, 2019, Mr. Sanguin was appointed Operations Director of the Company and it was anticipated that Leon Hardy would step down in his role as COO to join the Board of Directors. The Company's intention is to nominate Mr. Leon Hardy to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held in February 2020.

Prior to joining the Company as Operations Director, Mr. Sanguin held senior key positions in a number of mining operations in Argentina, including until February 2019 General Manager of Cerro Moro (Yamana Gold Inc., YRI:TSX), Mining Manager at Manantial Espejo (Pan American Silver Corporation, PAAS:TSX) and previously President and General Manager of Cerro Vanguardia (AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU:NYSE).

The Company believes Mr. Sanguin's extensive experience will be of considerable benefit in advancing the proposed development of the Company's underground project at Cap-Oeste. In addition, Mr. Sanguin will oversee the preparation of the Calcatreu feasibility study, which is expected to commence shortly.

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a mining and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 350 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

