Pho Hoa Noodle Soup Expands to Southern Surrey

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pho Hoa Noodle Soup, the leading North American based Vietnamese food franchise, announced the grand opening of a new location in Surrey, British Columbia. This new location will be located at 1724 152 St. Surrey, Canada V4A4N4. The Southern Surrey Pho Hoa will hold its Grand Opening Event on December 14 - 15, 2019.



The Grand Opening Event will feature a Buy One Get One Free promotion on all regular size pho. "We are very excited about opening this location because it gives us the opportunity to serve the same delicious Vietnamese food that our customers know and love to the communities in Southern Surrey," says Hai Nguyen, Director of Operations for Pho Hoa and Jazen Tea in Canada. "We have been working hard to open this new location and we hope that everyone in the Southern Surrey area will be able to stop by for BOGO pho this weekend!"

Pho Hoa Noodle Soup was recently recognized on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and ranked #2 in the Asian food category on Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises List. With low franchising costs, simple operations and healthy and affordable prices, the concept is the right opportunity for anybody looking to become a business owner. Additionally, the company has recently announced and enticing opportunity for those looking to franchise: Pho Hoa will waive the Jazen Tea franchising fee of $15,000 CAD for franchisees who open a co-branded Pho Hoa and Jazen Tea location. To find out more, visit phohoa.com/franchising.

In the next 6 months, Pho Hoa is slated to open 9 new locations. To find out more about franchising opportunities, please visit: www.phohoa.com

About Pho Hoa and Jazen Tea

Founded in 1983, Pho Hoa Noodle Soup now operates in 6 countries internationally, and offers delicious and healthy pho noodle soup at an affordable price. As one of the largest Vietnamese Fast-Casual dining chains in the world, quality and consistency remain the company's top priorities and the driving force behind their success as a franchise.

Jazen Tea was founded in San Jose, California in 2012 and has since expanded to 19 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The company specializes in creating fresh fruit teas, made with real fruit and high quality tea leaves. Jazen Tea was recently featured by Franchise Gator as one of the industry's Top Emerging Franchises.

Media Inquiries

Kan Simon

Franchise Development Consultant

949-680-8638

kansimon@aureflam.com