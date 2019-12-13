Market Overview

Apex Global Brands to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on December 17, 2019

Globe Newswire  
December 13, 2019 9:00am   Comments
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX), a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands, today announced plans to report its third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, after the market close.

The Company will not be hosting a conference call at this time and will file its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that same day.

About Apex Global Brands
Apex Global Brands is a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands. The brand portfolio spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers around the world and includes Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks®, Interceptor®, Cherokee®, Tony Hawk®, Liz Lange®, Point Cove®, Carole Little®, Everyday California® and Sideout®. The Company currently maintains license agreements with leading retailers and manufacturers that span approximately 140 countries in over 20,000 retail locations and digital commerce. For more information, please visit the Company's website at apexglobalbrands.com.

Investor Contact:
Addo Investor Relations
Kimberly Esterkin/Patricia Nir
310-829-5400

