RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces December 2019 Distribution

Globe Newswire  
December 13, 2019 7:00am   Comments
TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX:REI) today announced a distribution of 12 cents per unit for the month of December. The distribution will be payable on January 8, 2020 to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2019.

About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts, with a total enterprise value of approximately $14.9 billion as at September 30, 2019.  RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.  As at September 30, 2019, our portfolio is comprised of 225 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 39.3 million square feet including residential rental and 14 development properties (at RioCan's Interest). To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

For more information contact
Terri Andrianopoulos
VP Marketing & Communications, RioCan REIT
416 646 8138
tandrianop@riocan.com

