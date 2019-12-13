Market Overview

GNC Welcomes New Chief U.S. Officer as it Completes Leadership Evolution

Globe Newswire  
December 13, 2019 7:00am   Comments
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNC Holdings, Inc., a leading global health and wellness brand, today announced the latest leadership addition as part of the business' ongoing transformation to meet evolving consumer needs.

The company appointed Josh Burris as Chief U.S. Officer, effective Dec. 2, 2019. Burris will be responsible for GNC's retail and franchise operations, merchandising, supply chain strategy as well as strategic partnerships in the United States. He will report directly to Ken Martindale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GNC.

Most recently, Burris served as President and Chief Operating Officer of AM Retail Group, Inc. (Wilsons Leather, GH Bass, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, and Calvin Klein Performance stores).  During his tenure, Burris led acquisitions and the integration of global brands into AM Retail Group while spearheading profitable wholesale partnerships. Burris also brings 16 years of domestic and international retail operations and management experience with Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

"Josh comes to GNC with an outstanding record of accomplishment driving revenue growth in major retail markets," said Martindale. "We are excited to welcome him to the GNC family and look forward to his leadership focus, brand innovation and global perspective as we continue to evolve as a company. Josh's appointment helps complete the redesign of our organizational structure to support our transition to a more customer focused, global brand."

About GNC
GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, live long and live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe.  GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand.  By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio. As of September 30, 2019, GNC had approximately 7,800 locations, of which approximately 5,700 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 1,900 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries.

GNC Holdings, Inc. 
Email: GNCMedia@zenogroup.com
Phone: 212-284-0455

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
