HM Dunn AeroSystems Participates in White House Summit

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HM Dunn AeroSystems, Inc., a US based global supplier to the aerospace and defense industry today, announced the company's Human Resource leader, Mona Martin, participated in The White House Summit on Child Care and Paid Leave.



Phil Anderson, the company's President and CEO, said, "The ability to attract and retain team members on alternative shifts is a continuing challenge for employers across industries and sectors. Families and those in need of childcare frequently struggle to find quality, affordable care that fits their schedules. Mona's cross industry experience and expertise in healthcare, retail, and manufacturing gives her the ability to inform and provide perspective to the Administration's efforts on an important issue. We are honored to have a member of HM Dunn's senior leadership team be part of the discussion with policy advisors who are working to find ways to better support American working families."

Earlier this year Ms. Martin supported local panel discussions and a regional senior leadership roundtable on affordable childcare hosted by Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President, and included Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri.

The Department of Health and Human Services broader efforts included other regional roundtables. As part of the senior leadership panels at each roundtable, Ivanka Trump and Secretary Azar heard from representatives of childcare providers, employers, and government agencies as well as parents. As part of today's White House summit meeting, Ms. Trump will present a report of her observations from those regional meetings. Ivanka Trump is hopeful that this summit will be a catalyst for future legislation.





H.M. Dunn AeroSystems, Inc., a KKR portfolio company, is a manufacturer of complex aerospace components and assemblies with operations in Kansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. The company's capabilities include high-speed CNC machining, bonding, chemical milling, and finishing. The company specializes in small, medium and large-scale aircraft assemblies of varying complexity for the commercial aerospace and defense industry.

