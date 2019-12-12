Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rapid Diagnostics Expert Joins Verifi H2O Advisory Board

Globe Newswire  
December 12, 2019 6:00pm   Comments
Share:

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifi H2O, an innovative water-monitoring platform delivering real-time water quality intelligence, has announced the addition of Dr. James Stave to its advisory board.

Dr. Stave is a globally recognized rapid diagnostics expert with over 35 years of experience in the research, design, and development of rapid commercial tests for detection of contaminants, especially microbes in water matrices. He is also the inventor of patents involving novel reagents, methods, and devices including microfluidics to improve sensitivity and specificity in test methods. His roles as scientist, Vice President of R&D, and Chief Science Officer have resulted in the successful development and commercialization of over 50 rapid diagnostic products.

"Accelerating the time to detection of water pathogens and other water contaminants is a challenging and important endeavor, and I am excited to advise and assist Verifi H2O in achieving their goals and objectives. I look forward to our successful relationship developing and delivering commercially superior products to benefit the global water community." said Dr. James Stave.

"We are humbled and honored to have Dr. Stave join our advisory board," said Jim Poder, Verifi H2O's President and COO. "Jim has a wealth of expertise and experience with rapid diagnostic systems. He has a passion for making the most of R&D to deliver commercially viable products and we will benefit tremendously from having him on our advisory board."

Verifi H2O's initial water quality surveillance systems will be available for commercial use in premise water systems for hospitals, hotels and facilities with cooling towers. Future systems will be designed and manufactured for residential applications.

About Verifi H2O

Verifi H2O is an innovative water-monitoring platform delivering real-time water quality intelligence. Verifi's water quality surveillance systems are based on proprietary, advanced material technologies that enable the rapid detection of pathogens, contaminants, and chemicals of concern. Our systems provide customers with reliable information to make time sensitive decisions. Learn more at www.verifiwater.com.


Contact: Michael Jones - Email: mjones@verifiwater.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo