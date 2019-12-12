Nufactor® Selected by Grifols to be Included in the Limited Network of Specialty Pharmacies for XEMBIFY®

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEMECULA, Calif. — Nufactor, Inc., a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc. (FFF) has been selected by Grifols to be included in the limited network of specialty pharmacies for XEMBIFY® (immune globulin subcutaneous human-klhw), a 20% immune globulin indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency disease (PIDD) in patients 2 years of age and older. XEMBIFY is for subcutaneous administration only and was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2019.

"With IG therapy as our primary focus, Nufactor has extensive experience in both the intravenous IG (IVIG) and subcutaneous IG (SCIG) space. Nufactor has provided both therapies to thousands of patients nationwide with industry leading patient satisfaction ratings," commented Leslie Vaughan, Chief Operations Officer, Nufactor. "We're grateful for this opportunity to offer an additional product option for physicians and patients to consider."

Nufactor offers a patient centric service model wherein each patient is assigned a client service specialist (CSS) who serves as their single point of contact to coordinate all aspects of care. Nufactor clinical team members are trained thoroughly in disease states treated with immune globulin and with administration techniques for both IV and SC, the infusion administration technique for XEMBIFY. Nufactor supports patient goals for independence and learning self-administration in the home setting. Patients capable of independence are provided with initial nursing assistance as well as valuable tools and resources for training. This model supports patients in gaining a higher quality of life.

About Nufactor

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and a subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted distributor of plasma products, vaccines, biosimilars and other specialty pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. Nufactor, established in 1999, specializes in the treatment of patients with chronic conditions, with concentration on treating rare disease states in neurology, immunology, hematology, oncology, dermatology and rheumatology. The company also supports the immune globulin community through IG Living magazine, a publication devoted to promoting patient advocacy, education and communication. Nufactor is dedicated to solving the chronic problems of affordability, availability and safety in disease state management for chronically ill patients. Nufactor is deeply committed to the philosophy of providing philanthropic support to the patient communities they serve, including hemophilia, immune deficiencies and peripheral neuropathies, among others.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

FFF Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1988, is a multi-billion-dollar organization that continues to celebrate more than 30 years of business, and a flawless safety track record for product distribution. FFF has taken a leadership position regarding supply chain safety and innovation, setting new standards and pioneering industry firsts. FFF's commitment to Guaranteed Channel Integrity® ensures that products are purchased only from the manufacturer and shipped only to licensed healthcare providers, with additional steps taken to safely store, handle and ship products to ensure patient safety is never compromised. Their proprietary systems - Verified Inventory Program (VIPc)® and Lot-Track™, provide verification of this secure channel, BioSupply® online ordering system offers an easy-to-use and convenient platform to order products, and MyFluVaccine® is an unprecedented vaccination program that has added a new level of safety, convenience and reliability to both healthcare providers and patients. Through their recent launch of MinibarRx®, FFF has revolutionized product inventory management solutions for the industry. Trust in their services is assured through Costparency™ — FFF's promise to healthcare providers that they will not engage in deceptive pricing tactics.

As always, FFF goes Beyond Distribution in their commitment to lead with integrity and a patient-centered focus. Everything they do affirms their dedication to forge a reliable, secure pharmaceutical supply chain in the pursuit of their mission of Helping Healthcare Care®.

Contact:

Michelle Valenzuela, Senior Director, Marketing and Communications

(951) 296-2500, ext. 1410

###

Attachment

Michelle Valenzuela FFF Enterprises.com (951) 296-2500 ext 1410 mvalenzuela@fffenterprises.com