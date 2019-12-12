Sauce Labs Appoints John Patrick Kelly as Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , provider of the world's most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced the appointment of John Patrick Kelly as its new chief technology officer. A technology industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, Kelly will oversee the company's long-term technology strategy while ensuring the continued delivery of near-term product innovation to customers. The hiring of Kelly follows the appointment of Aled Miles as the company's new chief executive officer in October.



Kelly brings extensive expertise in areas critical to the present and future of automated testing and application quality, including open source, machine learning, analytics, and security, as well as deep knowledge of cloud-based ecosystems. He has held executive leadership positions spanning R&D, product management, engineering, and business development across a number of technology companies ranging from startup to Fortune 500.

"I'm excited to join Sauce Labs at a time when both the company and the broader continuous testing industry are poised for tremendous growth and evolution," said Kelly. "Organizations increasingly rely on continuous testing to accelerate their release cycles and ensure application quality, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with our customers to help them achieve their digital goals."

Prior to joining Sauce Labs, Kelly was the chief executive officer at Equeum, a company specializing in data modeling and artificial intelligence tools for quantitative hedge funds. His career also includes a five-year stint at Veritas leading up to its acquisition by Symantec, where he then spent an additional six years in a variety of leadership positions and oversaw the company's advanced R&D team during a period of exponential growth.

"We're thrilled to add an experienced technology innovator like John to our leadership team," said Miles. "John's appetite for innovation and his ability to link long-term technology strategy with near-term product development will have a significant impact on our customers as they continue their digital transformation journeys."

Kelly joins Sauce Labs at a time of significant company growth. Sauce Labs now counts more than 700 enterprise customers, and nearly 3 million tests are run each day across its continuous testing cloud platform, which spans thousands of browser/OS, mobile emulator, simulator and real device combinations. The company has received numerous industry accolades across 2019, including recent appearances on the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists.

