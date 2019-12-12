LEADING WELLNESS AND CONDITIONING CENTER SELECTS HEALTHE® TRUE CIRCADIAN™ LIGHTING

Cocoa Beach, FL, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthe by Lighting Science is pleased to announce the recent installation of its SunTrac® circadian lighting in Osteostrong's Ft. Myers, Florida location. Osteostrong is a wellness and conditioning center focused on strengthening the skeletal system to improve bone density, posture, balance, agility and athletic performance. Their methods are founded on the principles of biohacking for better health, thus, Healthe's collaborations with NASA to develop engineered-spectrum lighting to enhance the performance of astronauts was in perfect alignment with Osteostrong's principles and goals.

Osteostrong's team selected Healthe lighting to help create a health-centric environment where clients experience a 360° approach to improving their overall health. SunTrac's patented True Circadian™ technology delivers the key ingredients of light to help keep people energized and assist with relaxation and recovery following conditioning sessions. The combination of circadian lighting technology, high-quality light, and automated scheduling creates a product as unique and innovative as it is easy to use.

The Osteostrong installation includes SunTrac LED Troffers and A19 bulbs, a SunLync® wireless control device, motion and daylight sensors and wireless switches. The SunTrac Ecosystem enables Osteostrong to customize and automate the lighting in two distinct areas of the center. In the center's general therapy space, cyan-enhanced circadian lighting is used to promote energized and focused conditioning sessions. For the recovery area, the SunTrac Troffers and A19 lamps are kept in a warm, cyan-depleted spectrum to promote rest and relaxation.

"Healthe's innovative lighting solution has been, without a doubt, a very valuable addition to our workspace," said Gregory Robrahn, Owner and Doctor of Physical Therapy at Osteostrong. "It feels like natural light, no matter the time of day. Healthe's lighting does a wonderful job facilitating our customers' participation in skeletal strength conditioning and allows them to receive its full benefits. We are pleased to be taking care of our clients in every way possible, right down to the light they consume."

Osteostrong joins a growing list of professional sports teams, training facilities and wellness centers, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tom Dolan Swim School, Regenus Center and US Cryotherapy, that have selected and validated the benefits of Healthe's circadian lighting. To learn more about the SunTrac Ecosystem and how Healthe's True Circadian products are harnessing the ingredients of light to promote health and wellness, visit www.healthelighting.com or contact us at 1-877-999-5742.

About Healthe Inc.

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying circadian and biological lighting solutions that help regulate the body's internal clock, boost performance, enhance sleep and improve air quality. Learn more at www.healthelighting.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Kate Kaminski Healthe by Lighting Science 321-779-5542 kkaminski@healthelighting.com