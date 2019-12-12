Community Bank of the Chesapeake Welcomes Philip Pierce as Business Development Officer in Fredericksburg, VA

WALDORF, Md., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake announces the addition of Philip Pierce as Business Development Officer. In this position, Mr. Pierce will be responsible for developing client relationships and driving deposit growth opportunities in the market. Working closely with businesses, non-profits and individuals, Philip will help grow Community Bank's presence in the region.



"Philip is an exceptional addition to the team. With Philip's skills and strong community roots, he will be a great asset in developing and increasing the Bank's presence in this market," said Scot Ebron, Executive Vice President, Virginia Market Banking Officer with Community Bank of the Chesapeake. "We are pleased to welcome Philip to the team."

Philip joins Community Bank from the University of Mary Washington where he served as Director of Athletic Development for the past 6 years. Mr. Pierce earned his Bachelor of Science in Business and a Master of Science in Leadership degree from James Madison University.

"I look forward to this exciting and new position at Community Bank of the Chesapeake," said Philip Pierce. "As Business Development Officer, my goal is to provide the tools and personalized solutions businesses and individuals need. Having worked and lived in Fredericksburg, I value the relationships I have built and look forward to continuing to grow more through my position at the Bank."

Philip joins the Lending and Business Development Teams at the Fredericksburg Banking Center located at 10 Chatham Heights Road, Suite 104, Fredericksburg, VA. He will be working alongside business partners, including lending, wealth and commercial services, for a well-rounded personalized customer approach.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.8 billion. Through its 12 banking centers and five dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com. MemberFDIC





