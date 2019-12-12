BioRestorative Therapies Receives Patent in Israel For Its Metabolic Program

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ("BioRestorative" or the "Company") (OTC:BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced that the Israeli Patent Office has issued BioRestorative a Notice of Allowance on its patent application for a method of generating brown fat stem cells. This is the eighth patent issued, in the United States and other countries, for the Company's brown fat technology related to BioRestorative's metabolic program (ThermoStem® Program).



Once issued in Israel, the final patent will allow for a method of isolating and differentiating a non-embryonic human brown adipose-derived stem cell into functional human brown adipocytes and a method of identifying compounds that modifies metabolic activity of human brown adipocytes. The technology is applicable for potential therapeutic uses for treating a wide range of degenerative and metabolic disorders, including but not limited to diabetes, obesity, hypertension and cardiac deficiency.

"We continue to drive innovative and novel technology focusing on transformative therapies for our brown fat program," said Mark Weinreb, CEO of BioRestorative Therapies. "We are pleased to add to our intellectual property library this recently issued patent by the Israeli Patent Office for our metabolic program to help power disruptive ways to treat metabolic disorders."

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs.

Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing a cell-based therapy to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue ("BAT"). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in the body may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

