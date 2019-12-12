Glenwood Springs: Your Hot Spot for Holiday Cheer

Glenwood Springs, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glenwood Springs Holiday season is in full force with Hanukkah, Christmas activities, New Year's Eve and more. Along with all those celebrations comes seasonal activities like skiing, snowmobiling, shopping and relaxing hot springs soaking. It's an understatement to say, there's a lot to pack in between feasts, gifts and champagne toasts. Let Glenwood Springs make it easy to enjoy the season without all the hassles. Enjoy a variety of activities, treats and adventures to make your holidays shine.

Get out of the stress and get into the Spirit!

Heralding the advent of the holiday season, the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park offers Winter on the Mountain. The multi-weekend celebration at America's only mountain-top theme park celebrates with live music, miles of lights, illuminated rides, cave tours and visits from both Santa Claus and the Coca Cola polar bear. The lighting of the giant Christmas tree begins every night at 6 p.m., shines all season with a display of more than a half million lights, fire pits for roasting s'mores and lighted rides on the Alpine Coaster. Thrill rides like the Haunted Mine Drop, cave tours, 4D motion-theater, laser tag arena and General Store are open as well. The mountaintop Lookout Grille hosts Friday Afternoon Club from 5 to 8:30 p.m., offering live music, food and drink specials.

The Hotel Colorado offers the free Winter Wonderland series, which takes place on Thursdays in December, starting with Caroling in the Lobby by local school choirs, followed by Classic Christmas movies in the Roosevelt Room. The hotel also hosts a Breakfast with Santa on Sunday morning, December 15, followed by a meet and greet with Santa and free photo to take home.

Shop Until You Drop

Retailers throughout Glenwood Springs help shoppers to power through their holiday gift-giving lists, with many stores offering holiday sales and time-saving complimentary gift wrapping. Stores are congregated in several easy-to-navigate shopping areas that include downtown, Glenwood Meadows, Roaring Fork Marketplace and the Glenwood Springs Mall. Visitors can grab a bite in one of Glenwood Springs' vibrant restaurants ranging from unique diners and mom and pop restaurants to fine dining.

Catch a Funny Holiday Show

Need a laugh? Celebrating 10 years of laughter, The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue Holiday Show is a two-hour family friendly dinner theater show with professional talent performing a variety of hilarious holiday themed comedy skits, jokes, high energy dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations that are guaranteed to entertain.

Get Outside & Play

Colorado's family-friendly, affordable ski area, Sunlight Mountain Resort, is open for the season in Glenwood Springs. Try out the latest gear for free at its annual Demo Days, December 14. Santa makes a special stop at Sunlight to spend the day skiing and visiting children and families on December 21.

Relax & Celebrate

Warm up after a day in the snow or shopping as only you can in Glenwood Springs where three geothermal attractions offer a trio of varied soaking and steaming experiences. Iron Mountain Hot Springs features 16 individual soaking pools that range in temperature from 99°F to 108°F. The natural underground steam caves at Yampah Spa & Vapor Caves are a geothermal novelty. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort is renowned for its historic bathhouse and two enormous pools. On New Year's Eve, the resort stays open until 1 a.m., so soakers can revel the world's largest hot springs pool.

Ring in the New Year in Glenwood Springs!

For music and dancing attend the free City of Glenwood Springs' New Year's Eve Party on Seventh Street, the town's newly completed festival street. The evening features three bands starting at 6 p.m., a firework display at 10 p.m. and more music and revelry until the arrival of 2020.

For an exquisite New Year's Eve celebration at the Riviera Supper Club consider making reservations at the Riviera's Fourth Annual New Year's Eve Celebration for the finest in cuisine offering six courses with live entertainment.

For more information on holiday activities and lodging options, go to www.Visitglenwood.com.

Attachments

Lisa Langer Visit Glenwood Springs 970-230-9035 lisa@visitglenwood.com