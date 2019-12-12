Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SMART Global Holdings to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, December 19, 2019

Globe Newswire  
December 12, 2019 9:25am   Comments
Share:

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SMART" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SGH), parent company of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., today announced that it will report its first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results and business outlook after the market closes on Thursday, December 19, 2019. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be broadcast live over the internet on the Events section of the Company's website at www.smartgh.com.

Conference Call Details 
Date: Thursday, December 19, 2019
Time: 1:30pm Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30pm Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in US toll free: +1-866-487-6452
Passcode: 4198684
Webcast: www.smartgh.com

A replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call as follows:
Replay: +1-855-859-2056; Passcode: 4198684; or through the Events section of the SMART website at www.smartgh.com.

About SMART Global Holdings
The SMART lines of business are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with top tier customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities worldwide. The company targets customers in markets such as communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, industrial internet of things, government, military, edge computing and high performance computing.  SMART operates in three primary product areas: specialty memory products, Brazil products and specialty compute and storage solutions.

See www.smartgh.com, www.smartm.comwww.smartembedded.com, www.smartsscs.com and www.penguincomputing.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Schmidt
Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
(510) 360-8596
ir@smartm.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo