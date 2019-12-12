Machining Center Market to Reach USD 43.73 Billion by 2026; Increasing Development of Multifaceted Tools to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Machining Centers Market size is projected to reach USD 43.73 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. However, the market was valued at USD 29.17 billion in 2018. Fortune Business Insights published this information in an upcoming report, titled, " Machining Centers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Vertical Machining Center, Horizontal Machining Center, Others), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Machinery, Transport Machinery, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further states that manufacturers, nowadays, are focusing more on the elimination of changeover time with less space, reduced material handling, quality improvement, and decreased cycle time to produce a specific product. These factors are expected to contribute to the machine centers market growth during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report

Accurate analysis of several vendors present in the market.

Competitive landscape consisting of new contracts, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and agreements.

Various insights, namely, Machining Centers Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and restraints.



Rising Focus on the Development of Multifaceted Machining Centers to Propel Market

Several manufacturers are aiming to develop the multifaceted tools owing to their rising demand from various industries for addressing multiple operations. The latest 5-axis technology is also resulting in an ever-increasing demand for hassle-free procedures during the production of complex parts. Multifaceted machining centers are multifunctional. They include high precision, custom finishing, improved processing type, and efficiency. The designers, at present, are focusing on developing the multifaceted machining centers. All these factors are likely to increase the Machining Centers Market revenue across the globe during the forecast period.

Automotive Segment to Grow Notably Owing to Increasing Demand for Commercial Vehicles

In terms of application, the market is fragmented into transport machinery, automotive, precision engineering, general machinery, and others (energy, electrical, etc.). Amongst these, the automotive segment is set to exhibit immense growth backed by a rise in the demand for commercial vehicles in the emerging countries, such as India. The segment had generated 41.8% Machining Centers Market share in 2018. According to numerous sources, in 2017, the automotive industry showcased a year on year growth of more than 9.5% in India. Additionally, the governments of many countries are taking initiatives to promote the usage of electric vehicles. The Government of India, for instance, has shortlisted 11 cities to deploy electric vehicles for public transportation under the ‘Electric Vehicles in India' and ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid)' schemes.

Precision engineering, on the other hand, is anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing segments in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for highly accurate and top-quality critical components from the medical and aerospace sectors. Besides, there is an increasing demand for those machines that are capable of manufacturing products with high critical tolerance. The transport machinery segment is expected to grow notably owing to the rising rate of trade worldwide.



Asia Pacific to Grow Rapidly: Rising Demand for Construction Equipment Will Favor Growth

Asia Pacific had generated USD 14.91 billion machine centers market share and is expected to acquire the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This growth is likely to occur on account of the rapidly expanding aerospace and automotive market in the emerging nations, namely, Thailand, Vietnam, and India. Moreover, increasing construction activities is causing a high demand for several types of equipment required for this purpose. As per our sources, in China, the construction industry was valued at USD 893.58 billion and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the coming years.

Matsuura Unveils MAM72-70V 5-axis Vertical Machining Center

October 2018: Matsuura Machinery Corporation, a machine tool manufacturing company based in Japan, declared the launch of its new product called MAM72-70V. It is a large capacity, high speed 5-axis vertical machining center. The model is specially designed to handle more workpiece size than the company's pre-existing models. It also provides higher productivity and offers faster response time to the market for meeting the requirements of the consumers.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the most prominent companies operating in the Machining Centers Market. They are as follows:

Okuma Corporation

JTEKT Corporation

Hyundai WIA

Matsuura Machinery Corporation

Komatsu Ltd.

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Makino

Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

MAG IAS GmbH

Other key market players



Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Key Technological Developments Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Machining Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Product (Value)

Vertical Machining Center Vertical Machining Center with size less than 500 mm Vertical Machining Center with size greater than or equal to 500 mm Horizontal Machining Center Horizontal Machining Center with size less than 500 mm Horizontal Machining Center with size greater than or equal to 500 mm Others (Universal, Double Column) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

Automotive General Machinery Precision engineering Transport Machinery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



