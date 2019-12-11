US Capital Global Securities Engaged by GetAssist to Advise on $5MM Series A Round

San Francisco, California, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities announced today that it has been retained by Get Assist, Inc. ("GetAssist") as its exclusive financial advisor to support the company in its upcoming $5 million Series A round of financing. Launched in 2016, GetAssist is a unique network that allows people to purposefully connect with family, friends, and their communities, using well-known social features. For small local businesses, GetAssist is an app that offers all the tools to run and grow an organization, as well as to connect with targeted local customers in need of their services.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in debt and equity finance, investment management, and financial advisory. All strategic advisory, private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group's FINRA-licensed broker dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

"This is an exciting time for GetAssist as we move forward in the development and deployment of our rapidly expanding digital platform," said Bruce Fikowski, founder and CEO of GetAssist. "US Capital Global Securities' financial insight and support will provide an invaluable asset in raising funds to develop our network and accelerate our growth."

"It's a real pleasure to serve GetAssist as its exclusive financial advisor," said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. "We very much look forward to working with Bruce Fikowski and his team. With the rapidly growing digital services sector and our financial advisory services, we believe GetAssist is well-positioned to advance its strategic expansion into major centers in the US, and then internationally to London and other English-speaking markets."

About GetAssist

GetAssist is a North American Software-as-a-Service business that connects customers and small business owners. The company aims to simplify social and business interaction within a community by reducing the need for multiple applications and by connecting people purposefully on a single connected network. GetAssist was launched in 2016 in Calgary, Canada, and quickly expanded to seven locations across Canada. The company has since expanded internationally, with Phoenix, Arizona, now its new headquarters. www.getassist.com

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-licensed broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities, email Charles Towle, CEO, at charles@uscgs.com or call +1 415-889-1010

