Spectacular Solar appoints Gen. Anthony Tata to Board of Directors; Heck Rounds Out Executive Team

Following a brilliant military career that spanned more than 25 years, Gen. Tata has made a significant impact in the various positions he has held since retiring from the United States Army. Gen. Tata was appointed by the Governor of North Carolina to be the Secretary of Transportation where he was charged with overseeing more than 12,000 employees, a $4.5 billion budget and 80,000 miles of highways within the state of North Carolina.

Prior, Gen. Tata was named Chief Operating Officer for the D.C. Public School system and subsequently was named Superintendent of Wake County (NC) Public Schools, the 16th largest school system in the U.S.

"I'm proud to join the board of directors at Spectacular Solar, a rapidly growing company focused on accelerating the change to green energy around the country," Tata said. "We have a tremendous team that is focused on deploying our program to maximize energy savings for our customers and increasing shareholder value for our investors. My goal is to contribute in a way that helps acquire new business, maximize bottom line growth, and increase nationwide conversion to green energy."

Additionally, Gen. Tata has been president of two companies, a partner in a chain management supply firm, develops cutting edge software and has written and published numerous thriller fiction novels.

Gen. Tata's education background is as impressive as his professional experience. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, has two Master's Degrees and was a fellow at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

Piemonte joins Spectacular Solar as the Senior VP for Business Development. She has more than 15 years' experience in both the energy and technology sectors with companies like Constellation Energy, Sprint and LEK Securities. Having sold over $100 million in direct sales, the Wyckoff, NJ resident brings to Spectacular Solar a unique mix of knowledge and skills.

A graduate of Fordham University, Piemonte will lead the company's business development strategy, which includes management of commercial business, strategic partnerships and industry alliances. She is well versed in all forms of commercial banking, such as energy product lending, asset-based lending, hedge funds, mutual funds, capital markets and private equity.

"I could not be more pleased that I was able to bring these two unbelievably talented and accomplished individuals to Spectacular Solar," said CEO Doug Heck. "They bring a wealth of experiences that span different cultures, businesses and markets."

The remainder of the board members will be introduced to the public over the next few weeks.

The company is also pleased to announce that it has unveiled a revamped website at www.spectacularsolar.com . The new site features information that will appeal to current shareholders as well as potential investors.

"Information is truly power and ‘one stop shopping' for such information about Spectacular Solar is here," Heck added. "I am pleased that our shareholders and future shareholders will no longer have to traverse all over the internet to find valuable information about Spectacular Solar."

About Spectacular Solar, Inc.: Spectacular Solar is a diversified company involved in solar system installations, investment fund management, and roofing contracting through its subsidiaries. DC Solar Integrators designs and installs state-of-the-art solar conversions for home and business owners. Star Power Services is a bonded and licensed roofing contracting company with expertise in new roof installation, repairs, and maintenance. The Solar Energy Investors Fund contributes to the ongoing insurance expenses directly associated with installation of solar systems. In return, the fund receives a share of tax benefits and ongoing revenue generated from electricity sales.

