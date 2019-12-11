Alamos Gold Provides 2020 Production and Operating Guidance

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI, NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today provided 2020 production and operating guidance.



"Alamos remains on track to achieve 2019 production and cost guidance driven by a strong year from both of our Canadian operations. Young-Davidson is having a solid year operationally while making excellent progress on the construction of the lower mine expansion. Island Gold has already established another record for annual production and free cash flow, and with the ongoing exploration success we expect a further increase in both mineral reserves and resources with our year end update," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The lower mine expansion at Young-Davidson remains on track to be completed in June 2020 after which we expect to transition to a period of strong free cash flow growth. We intend to complete the Phase III expansion study at Island Gold during the first half of 2020 which will showcase a highly profitable long-life operation. Both initiatives support an improving operating and financial outlook for the Company which will in turn support growing returns to our shareholders. Given this strong outlook, we are pleased to announce a 50% increase in our dividend starting in the first quarter of 2020," Mr. McCluskey added.

2019 Operational Update

On track to meet full year 2019 production and cost guidance: gold production is on track to be within the guidance range of 480,000 to 520,000 ounces. Similarly, total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs are expected to be consistent with guidance

2020 Guidance Overview

Production guidance of 425,000 to 465,000 ounces of gold: down from 2019 reflecting the previously guided lower production from Young-Davidson during the first half of 2020 while completing the tie-in of the upper and lower mines, as well as the end of production from El Chanate

down from 2019 reflecting the previously guided lower production from Young-Davidson during the first half of 2020 while completing the tie-in of the upper and lower mines, as well as the end of production from El Chanate Total cash cost guidance of $770 to $810 per ounce and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") guidance of $1,020 to $1,060 per ounce: up from 2019 guidance largely reflecting higher costs at Young-Davidson during the first half of 2020

up from 2019 guidance largely reflecting higher costs at Young-Davidson during the first half of 2020 Total capital budget of $180 to $205 million: down from 2019 guidance of $240 to $265 million with the majority of the capital focused on growth initiatives at existing operations. This includes completing the lower mine expansion at Young-Davidson and upgrading Island Gold's surface infrastructure to support the growing operation and mine life

down from 2019 guidance of $240 to $265 million with the majority of the capital focused on growth initiatives at existing operations. This includes completing the lower mine expansion at Young-Davidson and upgrading Island Gold's surface infrastructure to support the growing operation and mine life Expanding exploration budget to $36 million: up from a 2019 exploration budget of $33 million reflecting increased spending at Island Gold and Mulatos, as well as a new underground exploration program at Young-Davidson for the first time since the start of operations

up from a 2019 exploration budget of $33 million reflecting increased spending at Island Gold and Mulatos, as well as a new underground exploration program at Young-Davidson for the first time since the start of operations Growing free cash flow starting in H2 2020: at the current gold price, the Company expects to transition to positive free cash flow in the second half of 2020 with the completion of the lower mine expansion at Young-Davidson

at the current gold price, the Company expects to transition to positive free cash flow in the second half of 2020 with the completion of the lower mine expansion at Young-Davidson 50% increase in dividend starting in the first quarter of 2020: reflecting the strong free cash flow outlook, the Company is increasing its quarterly dividend by 50% to an annual rate of US$0.06 per common share

reflecting the strong free cash flow outlook, the Company is increasing its quarterly dividend by 50% to an annual rate of US$0.06 per common share Phase III expansion study and construction decision for La Yaqui Grande expected in the second quarter of 2020

2021 Outlook

Production increasing to approximately 500,000 ounces per year from existing operating mines: reflecting higher production from Young-Davidson driven by increased mining rates

reflecting higher production from Young-Davidson driven by increased mining rates Declining cost profile: costs are expected to decrease in 2021 driven by lower costs at Young-Davidson

costs are expected to decrease in 2021 driven by lower costs at Young-Davidson Strong free cash flow growth to drive increasing returns to shareholders: the Company expects to further increase returns to shareholders as it generates higher levels of free cash flow

2020 Guidance

2020 Guidance 2019

Guidance Young-Davidson Mulatos Island Gold Other (2) Total Total Gold production (000's ounces) 145-160 150-160 130-145 425-465 480-520 Cost of sales, including amortization (in millions)(4) $207 $168 $120 — $495 $537 Cost of sales, including amortization ($ per ounce)(4) $1,360 $1,085 $880 — $1,130 $1,075 Total cash costs ($ per ounce)(1) $910-950 $840-880 $520-560 — $770-810 $710-750 All-in sustaining costs ($ per ounce)(1) — $1,020-1,060 $920-960 Mine-site all-in sustaining costs ($ per ounce)(1),(3) $1,110-1,150 $940-980 $780-820 — Amortization costs ($ per ounce)(1) $430 $225 $340 — $340 $345 Corporate & Administrative (in millions) $20 $20 Capital expenditures (in millions) Sustaining capital(1) $30-35 $15-20 $35-40 — $80-95 $75-85 Growth capital(1) $45-50 $5 $15-20 $35 (2) $100-110 $165-180 Total capital expenditures(1) $75-85 $20-25 $50-60 $35 $180-205 $240-265

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP" disclosure at the end of this press release for a description of these measures.

(2) Includes capitalized exploration at all operating sites of $20 million and development projects.

(3) For the purposes of calculating mine-site all-in sustaining costs at individual mine sites, the Company does not include an allocation of corporate and administrative and share based compensation expenses to the mine sites.

(4) Cost of sales includes mining and processing costs, royalties, and amortization expense, and is calculated based on the mid-point of total cash cost guidance.

Production rates are expected to be similar in the first and second half of the year, while costs at Young-Davidson and company-wide capital spending are expected to decline through the year driving stronger mine-site free cash flow in the second half of the year.

The 2020 production forecast and operating cost estimates are based on the following currency assumptions:

Foreign Exchange Rate 2020 Operating Sites Foreign

Currency Exposure Change Free Cash Flow

Sensitivity USD/CAD $0.75:1 95% $0.05 ~$26 million MXN/USD 19.0:1 40% 1.00 ~$3 million

The Company has entered into foreign exchange transactions to date representing approximately 35% of its Canadian dollar-denominated operating and capital costs for 2020, ensuring a maximum USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $0.76:1 and allowing the Company to participate in weakness in the USD/CAD up to a rate of $0.73:1.

Additionally, the Company has entered into foreign exchange transactions to date representing approximately 80% of its Mexican peso-denominated operating and capital costs in 2020, ensuring a minimum MXN/USD foreign exchange rate of 19.6:1 and allowing the Company to participate in weakness in the MXN/USD up to a rate of 22.1:1.

The Company also periodically enters into short term gold hedging arrangements. Currently, the Company has hedged 47,550 ounces during the first half of 2020 ensuring an average minimum gold price of $1,404 per ounce and participation up to an average gold price of $1,633 per ounce.

Young-Davidson