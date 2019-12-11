Market Overview

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for December 2019

Globe Newswire  
December 11, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU)  announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.0525 per common share to be paid on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2019.

These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold's focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
t.  403.221.0833
f.  403.221.0888
tf. 1.888.257.1873
e.  mdonohue@rife.com
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com

