Methode Electronics' Board Approves Dividend

Globe Newswire  
December 11, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to be paid on January 31, 2020 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2020.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, LED lighting, wireless and sensing technologies. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical. Our components are found in the primary end-markets of the aerospace, appliance, automotive, commercial vehicle, construction, consumer and industrial equipment, communications (including information processing and storage, networking equipment, wireless and terrestrial voice/data systems), medical, rail and other transportation industries. Further information can be found on Methode's Web site www.methode.com.

For Methode Electronics, Inc.
Mark Shermetaro
Vice President Corporate Development
mshermetaro@methode.com
248-752-3468

Nathan Abler
Dresner Corporate Services
nabler@dresnerco.com
714-742-4180

Primary Logo

