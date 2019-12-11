Jubilant Receives Favorable Ruling from the U.S. Courts for RUBY-FILL®

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 2, 2019, Jubilant DraxImage Inc. and certain of its affiliates ("Jubilant") received notice of the favorable decision of the U.S. International Trade Commission (the "ITC") in its case against Bracco Diagnostics Inc. ("Bracco"). The ITC affirmed and upheld, with modification, a final initial determination (FID) of the presiding administrative law judge (ALJ) finding that there was no violation of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended. The ITC has now terminated this investigation.



This decision in Jubilant's favor is in response to a complaint filed by Bracco with the ITC in May 2018. Bracco had alleged violations of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 based on importation into the U.S. of certain strontium-rubidium radioisotope infusion systems including, generators by reason of infringement of certain patents. Because of this favorable decision by the full Commission, Jubilant will continue to be able to import its RUBY-FILL® system into the United States.

"We are extremely pleased with ITC's decision as it confirms the strength and validity of our intellectual property covering RUBY-FILL, our state-of-the-art technology for PET myocardial perfusion imaging," stated Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma Limited. "Our focus continues to be on providing access to innovative products that will improve patient lives through Nuclear Medicine."

Jubilant Radiopharma's RUBY-FILL Generator and RUBY Elution System provide the latest and most advanced technology in PET Rubidium-82 myocardial imaging. Made available in the U.S. market in May 2017, the RUBY-FILL portfolio provides customers a choice of the next generation product, with safety, efficiency, and automation advancements. RUBY-FILL and other Jubilant Radiopharma products are a key part of our greater commitment to investing in the growth and continued advancements of nuclear medicine and, especially, the global cardiac PET market.

For more information on RUBY-FILL and the RUBY Elution System's technology features and benefits, please visit the website at www.RUBY-FILL.com or www.jubilantradiopharma.com .

ABOUT JUBILANT RADIOPHARMA™

Jubilant Radiopharma, Radiopharmaceutical Division of Jubilant Pharma Ltd., is an industry-leading radiopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, commercializing and distributing high quality and sustainable diagnostic and therapeutic agents for the sole purpose of "Improving Lives Through Nuclear Medicine" on a global scale.

ABOUT JUBILANT PHARMA LIMITED

Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, is an integrated global Pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and supply of APIs, Solid Dosage Formulations, Radiopharmaceuticals, Allergy Therapy Products and Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non‐sterile products through 5 USFDA approved manufacturing facilities in the US, Canada and India and a network of over 50 radio‐pharmacies in the US. The Company has a team of over 4,300 multicultural people across the globe and is committed to deliver value to its customers spread across over 75 countries. It is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceutical companies globally.

