Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Special Dividend of $0.10 per share

Globe Newswire  
December 11, 2019 2:57pm   Comments
JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB - JFBC) announced today that a special cash dividend in the amount of ten cents ($0.10) per share on the common stock of the company was declared at the December 10, 2019 meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 23, 2019.

"The Company continues to perform very well due to low core funding costs and higher average loan levels," said George W. Kinne, Jr., President and CEO. "The Board of Directors is pleased that with our positive results and strong capital position, they are able to reward our loyal shareholders with a special cash dividend."

Jeffersonville Bancorp is a one-bank holding company, which owns all the capital stock of Jeff Bank. Jeff Bank maintains twelve full service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro.

For More Information, call:  845-482-4000

Contact:  George W. Kinne, Jr., President – CEO

