TC Energy Declares Quarterly Dividends

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release -- TC Energy Corporation ((TSX, NYSE:TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that the Board of Directors (Board) of TC Energy declared quarterly dividends on the outstanding Cumulative First Preferred Shares as follows:

For the period up to but excluding February 28, 2020, payable on February 28, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2020: Series 11 - $0.2375 per share Series 13 - $0.34375 per share Series 15 - $0.30625 per share



These dividends are designated by TC Energy to be eligible dividends for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

Common shares purchased with reinvested cash dividends under TC Energy's Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (DRP) will be acquired on the Toronto Stock Exchange at 100 per cent of the weighted average purchase price. The DRP is available for dividends payable on TC Energy's common and preferred shares.

TC Energy and its affiliates deliver the energy millions of people rely on every day to power their lives and fuel industry. Focused on what we do and how we do it, we are guided by core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity. Our more than 7,000 people are committed to sustainably developing and operating pipeline, power generation and energy storage facilities across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. TC Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit TCEnergy.com and connect with us on social media to learn more.

