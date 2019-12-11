Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amerigo Reports Senior Management Changes

Globe Newswire  
December 11, 2019 7:30am   Comments
Share:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX:ARG) announces that effective December 6, 2019, Rob Henderson departed the Company and ceased serving as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and Aurora Davidson has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Davidson is a long-time executive officer of Amerigo, having joined the Company in 2003 as Chief Financial Officer, and having served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2015. Ms. Davidson will continue to act as Chief Financial Officer until her successor is hired.

Dr. Klaus Zeitler will remain Executive Chairman and Christian Cáceres will remain General Manager of Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company's operating subsidiary in Chile.

About the Company:

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:

•   Klaus Zeitler, Executive Chairman
•   Aurora Davidson, President, CEO and CFO 		 (604) 697-6204
(604) 697-6207

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo