Aehr Test Systems to Participate in 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that Gayn Erickson, President and CEO, is scheduled to participate in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit 2019, taking place December 17, 2019 at the Parker New York Hotel in New York City.



"We look forward to discussing the unique capabilities of our full family of FOX-P™ wafer-level and singulated die test and burn-in systems at the NYC Investor Summit," said Mr. Erickson. "The significant market opportunities for our solutions include data storage, multiple devices related to the worldwide 5G build-out, chip-to-chip communication, sensors for electric vehicles and other transportation, and the silicon photonics and photonics sensors markets. We believe each of these markets is a significant growth driver for Aehr.

"Aehr provides complete production solutions across the product manufacturing flow to improve yield and reliability, and our wafer-level and singulated die/module production test and burn-in capabilities offer a cost-effective solution for high volume production. We partner with our customers to develop solutions to meet their needs for a range of new applications where solutions are needed to test and burn-in devices in their application environment."

About The 8th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 16 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions. The NYC Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com .

