Rogers launches new flagship 5G retail experience at Yonge-Dundas

Immersive and interactive retail experience will showcase latest in connected home & living



First 5G-ready store in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications will open its new state-of-the-art flagship retail experience, Rogers 302, on December 12. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, the 9,000 square foot space will provide an unrivaled in-store experience, unlike any other across the Rogers retail footprint.

Rogers 302 will showcase the latest wireless, connected home technology, and media content for consumers and businesses. Interactive zones and dedicated spaces for events and exhibits will feature cutting-edge technology from across Rogers and its industry-leading partners. The first 5G-ready retail space in the country is equipped with 5G network technology and spectrum. When Rogers 5G network goes live, Rogers 302 will be Toronto's premiere destination to experience all the benefits of 5G technology for the home, business, and all aspects of connected living.

"Technology is changing rapidly with more choices than ever and this will explode in a 5G world," says Brent Johnston, President of Wireless at Rogers. "Customers want to experience and understand this new technology with the guidance of a knowledgeable expert. Rogers 302 is a major step forward in our commitment to innovating both the product and customer experience in the retail space."

"Rogers 302 is retail reimagined," says Anne Martin-Vachon, Chief Retail Officer at Rogers. "It's all about the customer experience – featuring innovative in-store experiences, end-to-end personalized service and expertise, all in a beautifully designed modern space. When we open our doors, it's an invitation to stay, play and discover."

Highlights of Rogers 302 include:

• Interactive Zones

Leveraging industry-leading partners, the Rogers 5G Music Hall lets users experience the future of 5G technology through music

Unique Connected Living spaces, like the Google immersive space, allow visitors to test the latest smart home products and experience the simplicity of connected living powered by Rogers services



• In-store Café and Event Space

Contemporary design offers visitors a variety of hands-on experiences in an elevated branded environment with an in-store café to enhance the shopping experience

Fully technology-enabled business and event space caters to the needs of Rogers for Business clients and the entrepreneurs of tomorrow



• Personalized Service

Dedicated ambassadors deliver personalized support to customers through their in-store experience while highly-trained product experts have flexibility to serve customers throughout the store

A specialized service area will provide unparalleled, on-the-spot solutions for hardware issues or device upgrades



• Grand Opening (December 12 – 15)

Doors officially open on Thursday, December 12 at 8 am, following a ribbon cutting ceremony; the first 100 people on opening day will receive an exclusive gift package valued at $200

Premium prizing giveaways throughout 4-day weekend event include: Toronto Maple Leaf tickets, the latest mobile devices, memorabilia signed by Canadian sports legends and more

NHL alumni meet and greet opportunities and other special guests throughout the weekend

Yonge and Dundas, Canada's iconic pedestrian hub and premiere shopping destination, attracts more than 50 million visitors each year. Rogers 302 will join and complement the more than 2,500 Rogers stores across the country.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RCI) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com

SOURCE Rogers Communications Canada Inc. – English

For further information: media@rci.rogers.com , 647-747-5118

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2674e595-c2a8-4680-8c90-2ad70686094c