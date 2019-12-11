AXE, IBKC, TECD, and CARO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Anixter International, Inc. (NYSE: AXE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Anixter's agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Shareholders of Anixter will receive $81.00 in cash for each share of Anixter owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-anixter-international-inc .

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IBKC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to IBERIABANK's agreement to be acquired by First Horizon National Corporation. Shareholders of IBERIABANK will receive 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each share of IBERIABANK owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-iberiabank-corporation .

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TECD ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tech Data's agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of the funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. Shareholders of Tech Data will receive $130.00 in cash for each share of Tech Data owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tech-data-corporation .

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CARO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Carolina Financial's agreement to be acquired by United Bankshares, Inc. Shareholders of Carolina Finanial will receive 1.13 shares of United Bankshares for each share of Carolina Financial owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carolina-financial-corporation .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: