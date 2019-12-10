CES Innovation Honoree Cubii Debuts Cubii Go Compact Elliptical at 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cubii (Fitness Cubed), maker of the first seated compact elliptical that helps people stay active and gain mobility with low-impact exercise, today announces its new, second-generation product – the Cubii Go Compact Elliptical – is a 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovation Award honoree in the health and wellness category.



The CES Innovation Awards program, produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The Cubii Go Compact Elliptical was honored alongside companies in its category including Procter & Gamble, Garmin Ltd., and Samsung Electronics, Inc., and was recognized for improving the accessibility, quality, and portability of the original product line.

"The Cubii Go Compact Elliptical was designed to make wellness even more accessible for everyone, no matter their lifestyle or physical limitations," said Arnav Dalmia, co-founder and CEO of Cubii. "This award is a testament to our ability to create products that help people incorporate more movement into their everyday lives and ultimately help them live healthier, more active lifestyles."

Cubii launched in 2014 to provide compact seated ellipticals for busy, desk-bound professionals wanting to stay active while sitting at work. Since then, the company has grown to include hundreds of thousands of customers who otherwise lack an accessible or safe way to stay active, including people looking for their first step to becoming more active, patients recovering from surgery or rehabilitating after an injury, or those in search of ways to actively age through low-impact exercise.

The Cubii Go Compact Elliptical will debut at the 2020 CES showcase in Las Vegas January 7-10, where attendees can test the product at booth number 46152. The device will be available for purchase in Summer 2020 at cubii.com .

For more information about CES, visit ces.tech . For more information about Cubii and its compact elliptical products, visit cubii.com .

About Cubii

Cubii makes wellness approachable for all ages, abilities, and lifestyles by creating beautiful products that seamlessly integrate into users' everyday lives. Cubii's flagship products, the Cubii Pro and the Cubii Go Compact Elliptical, provide Bluetooth-connected, low-impact exercise so individuals can stay active at their own pace, in their own place. For more information, visit www.cubii.com .

