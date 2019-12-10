Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Midstream and Utility Symposium

Globe Newswire  
December 10, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) today announced that members of management will participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Midstream and Utilities Symposium in New York, New York on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

A copy of Delek Logistics' latest investor presentation will be provided at the conference.  An electronic copy of this presentation is currently available in the "Investors" section of the Delek Logistics website at www.deleklogistics.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) ("Delek US") to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Blake Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-1312
Keith Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations, 615-435-1366
Jeb Bachmann, Manager of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-1118
Lenny Raymond, Manager of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-0828

Media/Public Affairs Contact:
Michael P. Ralsky, Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications, 615-435-1407

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo