SUMR Brands Announces Appointment of Interim CEO

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUMR Brands ("SUMR Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SUMR), a global leader in premium infant and juvenile products, today announced that Stuart Noyes has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective December 16, 2019. Mr. Noyes is currently a managing partner and co-founder of Winter Harbor, LLC, a consulting firm specializing in turnaround and restructuring services. He has more than 25 years of experience in executive and general management, operations, procurement, creditor negotiations, and finance, providing strategic and tactical turnaround solutions to a variety of clients.



"We are very pleased to announce that Stuart Noyes has joined SUMR Brands as interim CEO," said Robin Marino, Chairwoman. "His broad experience across a number of industries and disciplines – combined with his expertise in restructuring operations – make him a good fit for the Company as we look to maximize shareholder value heading into 2020. He is a skilled business tactician dedicated to analyzing SUMR's innovative offerings to determine what decisions are best aligned with the future of our organization, its products, customers, and investors. We, the board, will work hand-in-hand with him as he takes over the reins and, concurrently, thank our departing CEO, Mark Messner, for his many years of service to the Company."

About SUMR Brands, Inc.

Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the Company is a global leader of premium juvenile brands driven by a commitment to people, products, and purpose. The Company is made up of a diverse group of experts with a passion to make family life better by selling proprietary, innovative products across several core categories. For more information about the Company, please visit www.sumrbrands.com.

Company Contact:

Chris Witty

Investor Relations

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com